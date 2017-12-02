Midland Lee falls in Regional playoff game to Trinity

For the last three years, the west Texas patriot guard riders have taken wreaths just like this one and place them in Odessa. but this year, they decided to try it out in Midland and place wreaths on the graves of veterans who we've lost to honor and remember them this Christmas. It's their final resting place here at Fairgrounds Cemetery For many veterans who gave their all. "they fought for us, if they didn't, our country would be taken over." said Rylen Prickett...

