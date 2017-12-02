Midland Lee falls in Regional playoff game to Trinity

The Rebels put on a good show at Shotwell Stadium as they led at the half 17-13. Trinity took the lead in third, but the Rebels came back to tie it up later in the quarter. Trinity went on to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and came out on top 34-23. Although the Rebels season came to a close before they would have liked, they are proud of their team this year. They believe they put Lee Rebel Football back on the map securing bi-district and area titles on the season. After the game Coach Clint Hartman said, "I don't have words to tell you how proud I am. These guys created a lot of memories and I think they made me ten years younger. The only thing I'm going to regret is we don't get to practice Monday, but I'm not going to regret any calls we did or anything because it's a pretty special group."
For the last three years, the west Texas patriot guard riders have taken wreaths just like this one and place them in Odessa. but this year, they decided to try it out in Midland and place wreaths on the graves of veterans who we've lost to honor and remember them this Christmas. It's their final resting place here at Fairgrounds Cemetery For many veterans who gave their all. "they fought for us, if they didn't, our country would be taken over." said Rylen Prickett...
