Car accident on I-20 and Grandview

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Traffic is at a stand-still on Interstate 20 and Grandview in Odessa. 

Dispatch said there was a car accident and they currently have Odessa police on scene. 

It's blocked up to mile marker 118 and traffic is being diverted to the service road.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 

