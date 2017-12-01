Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday in Midland

Make sure to mark your schedule to go the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Midland.



The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and Santa will be there taking pictures.



The Midland High School Choir and the Community Worship Center will be performing.



There will be drawings for door prizes.



The event lasts until 7:30 p.m. and will be at the Wadley-Barron Duck Pond on "A" Street

.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.