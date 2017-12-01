Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday in Midla - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the Christmas tree being assembled at Wadley-Barron Duck Pond in Midland. (Source: City of Midland) Photo of the Christmas tree being assembled at Wadley-Barron Duck Pond in Midland. (Source: City of Midland)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Make sure to mark your schedule to go the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Midland.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and Santa will be there taking pictures.

The Midland High School Choir and the Community Worship Center will be performing.

There will be drawings for door prizes.

The event lasts until 7:30 p.m. and will be at the Wadley-Barron Duck Pond on "A" Street
.
