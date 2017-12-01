M.A.R.C. Spectrum Solutions hosts holiday open house

The kids and staff at M.A.R.C.'s Spectrum Solutions got into the holiday spirit.



They held their Christmas Open House.

The organization helps children with developmental disabilities.



For the open house, the kids created their own version of "12 days of Christmas" through their music therapy program.



"It was very exciting. It was very exciting to see what ideas they had and to get them in the middle of therapy to express themselves in that way,"



The internship program for music therapy was able to get off the ground thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Midland.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.