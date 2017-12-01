UPDATE: 2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 385 in Ector Co.

UPDATE: Texas DPS has confirmed that two people have died and three others were injured in a crash on Highway 385 on Friday night.

We're told next of kin has been notified, however, the names of those injured hasn't been released.

Authorities are on the scene of a major crash on Andrews Highway in Odessa.

Details are very limited at this time but we're told the crash is located at Andrews Highway (Highway 385) and Hillmont Rd., near Schlemeyer Field.

Our reporter on the scene is reporting the crash involved a pickup and another vehicle.

We've also learned that a white sheet was placed on one of the vehicles. However, officials have not confirmed if anyone died in the crash.

Traffic on Andrews Highway is being diverted to the service road while officials are on the scene.

