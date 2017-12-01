Roy Garza sentenced to life in prison, Odessa Police Department issues statement

UPDATE: We have learned that Roy Garza has been sentenced to life in prison on both charges.

The Odessa Police Department has also issued a statement following the verdict, "Approximately two years ago, Odessa Police Sergeant Pete Gonzales and Corporal Cory Wester were shot and wounded by Roy Daniel Garza. Today, Garza was found guilty on two counts of Attempted Capital Murder. The Odessa Police Department is very pleased with the outcome of this trial and would to thank the prosecuting attorneys, the jury and all other agencies that assisted with this investigation. The Odessa Police Department would also like to thank the public for the tremendous amount of support received during the last two years."

An Ector County jury has found one man guilty of 2 counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Roy Garza was found guilty on both counts this afternoon.

Back on Dec. 23, 2015, Odessa Police responded to the Clayton Manor Town Homes in the 1000 block of Custer just after 11:30 a.m. to attempt to locate a wanted subject with a parole violation warrant.

According to a release from authorities, that’s when the wanted subject began shooting at officers and struck Sgt. Pete Gonzalez and Officer Cory Wester.

Gonzalez was shot in the arm while Wester was shot in the chest and upper leg area.

After a standoff that lasted for more than 8 hours, which included gunfire being exchanged between Garza and police, Garza walked out of his residence and was taken into custody.

