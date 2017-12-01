'Stranger Things' renewed for third season on Netflix

Fans rejoice! Stranger Things is coming back for a third season.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter today.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

According to Netflix, Stranger Things received 18 Emmy nominations this year (with five wins) and was honored with the 2017 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as well as the 2017 Norman Felton Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television -- Drama from the Producers Guild of America.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983. In that town, a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension known as the "Upside Down."

The series stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, and Sadie Sink as Max, among others.

No official word yet when fans will be able to start watching season 3.

