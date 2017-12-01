Woman arrested for causing crash, evading Odessa police

One woman is facing charges following an incident on Friday.

Estrella Navarrete, 19, is charged with evading arrest.

We're told while officers were investigating an unrelated call in the 2100 block of Andrews Highway, a white Mercedes struck a parked Chevrolet Silverado before fleeing the scene.

According to the report, officers shined their flashlights at the Mercedes and gave commands for the driver to stop but Navarrete ignored all commands and accelerated while nearly striking the officers.

Police said the Mercedes continued southbound on Andrews Highway and eventually stopped near 4th St. and Golder Ave.

Navarrete was later charged and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

