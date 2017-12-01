Reward increased to $10,000 for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offende - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Reward increased to $10,000 for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Dakota Marcus Stewart (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) Dakota Marcus Stewart (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
(KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increase reward for information leading to his capture.

Authorities are looking for Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, who is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender.

Stewart, who officials said is a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

We're told that Stewart has ties to Tarrant County (including the cities of Mansfield, his last known address; Fort Worth and Arlington).

Stewart is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back and face.

Authorities said Stewart is known to provide false and fictitious information, including different names.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

