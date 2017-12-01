Reward increased to $10,000 for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increase reward for information leading to his capture.

Authorities are looking for Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, who is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender.

Stewart, who officials said is a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

We're told that Stewart has ties to Tarrant County (including the cities of Mansfield, his last known address; Fort Worth and Arlington).

Stewart is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back and face.

Authorities said Stewart is known to provide false and fictitious information, including different names.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.