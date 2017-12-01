Crack seal work may cause some travel problems in Midland, Martin, Ector Co.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing some crack seal work along some roadways on Saturday.

The following roads will be affected in Midland County: FM 868 (Midland Drive, north of Andrews Highway), Loop 40 (near Midland International Air and Spaceport and BI-20.

In Martin County, FM 3113, Highway 137 and BI-20 will be affected.

In Ector County, Highway 158 in Gardendale between Highway 385 and FM 1788 will also be affected.

We're told crack seal work is usually short duration but it will close some lanes of travel.

Please slow down as you are approaching the work area and obey and flaggers or emergency equipment.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.