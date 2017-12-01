Midland Co. Sheriff's Office releases 'most wanted fugitive list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. Sheriff's Office releases 'most wanted fugitive list'

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jesus Ramos (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Jesus Ramos (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Whitney Clevenger (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Whitney Clevenger (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Ruben Lee (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Ruben Lee (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Naomi Gutierrez (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Naomi Gutierrez (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Selina Villafranco (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Selina Villafranco (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released a most wanted list of fugitives from the county.

Authorities are searching for the following fugitives:

  • Jesus Ramos, wanted for stalking
  • Whitney Clevenger, wanted for possession of controlled substance
  • Ruben Lee, wanted for assault-family violence by strangulation
  • Naomi Gutierrez, wanted for Man/Del or Sub in PG 1 - Grand Jury indictment
  • Selina Villafranco - wanted for prohibited substance in correctional facility VOP

If you have any information where these fugitives are, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip.

The sheriff's office said that you do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives yourself.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly