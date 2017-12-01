Midland Co. Sheriff's Office releases 'most wanted fugitive list'

The Midland County Sheriff's Office has released a most wanted list of fugitives from the county.

Authorities are searching for the following fugitives:

Jesus Ramos, wanted for stalking

Whitney Clevenger, wanted for possession of controlled substance

Ruben Lee, wanted for assault-family violence by strangulation

Naomi Gutierrez, wanted for Man/Del or Sub in PG 1 - Grand Jury indictment

Selina Villafranco - wanted for prohibited substance in correctional facility VOP

If you have any information where these fugitives are, contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office at (432) 688-4600 or contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip.

The sheriff's office said that you do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives yourself.

