City of Odessa warning homeowners about solicitors asking for water samples

Texas DPS has confirmed that two people have died and three others were injured in a crash on Highway 385 on Friday night.
We have learned that Roy Garza has been sentenced to life in prison on both charges.
There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Bitcoin this week after its price surged over $10,000 this week.
They're always there to make sure your child gets to you safely after school but it looks there is a need for more crossing guards.
Make sure to mark your schedule to go the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Midland. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and Santa will be there taking pictures.
