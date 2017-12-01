City of Odessa warning homeowners about solicitors asking for water samples

The City of Odessa is sending out a warning about solicitors asking for water samples from your home.

We're told the city was recently informed of the issue where solicitors acting as contractors for the city are approaching homeowners asking for water samples.

The City is reminding residents that they are not working with contractors to collect water samples from homeowners.

Homeowners are advised not to allow the solicitors in their homes and are encouraged to exercise caution when interacting with door-to-door solicitors.

If you are suspicious of a door-to-door solicitor, contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3641.

