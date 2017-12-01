227 pounds of Mexican Bologna seized at El Paso Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made an unusual seizure on Wednesday morning.

We're told the seizure was made at the Paso Del Norte international crossing.

According to a release, CBP officers were performing an enforcement operation in the line of vehicles waiting to enter the United States and received a negative declaration for any fruits, vegetables, meat, meat products, alcohol or tobacco from the female driver of the car.

We're told the driver made another declaration stating she didn't have any agriculture products at the primary inspection station.

However, we're told, following a secondary exam, the driver changed her statement and CBP that she had "Salchicha" in her car.

Authorities said the contraband meat was found under the floor mats of the car.

In all, 23 rolls of bologna were found. The total weight of the bologna was 227 pounds.

The product was later seized and destroyed.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.