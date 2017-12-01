Odessa Police Department Honor Guard attends funeral for fallen Texas DPS Trooper

The Odessa Police Department Honor Guard attended the funeral of fallen Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen.

The funeral took place at the Mexia High School football stadium in Mexia, Texas.

Trooper Allen was shot and killed last week while conducting a traffic stop in Freestone County.

Allen was a 15-year veteran of the Texas Department of Public Safety and had a total of 20 years of law enforcement experience.

