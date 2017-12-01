MPD looking for credit card abuse suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects. 

The two men are involved in a credit card abuse case, according to MPD. 

Between Oct. 13 and Oct. 18, the two men went around town on a shopping spree using a stolen credit card. 

They are described as black men in their 30s, approximately 6' tall, the first with a shaved head, the second with black hair. According to MPD, both men weigh approximately 200 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (432) 694-TIPS. 

