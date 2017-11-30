Restaurant Report: One Midland restaurant makes low performer list

It was a good first full week of November for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. Several restaurants across the basin had perfect scores for the week of November 6th through November 10th. However, there was one Midland restaurant who made our low performer list.



El Campanario at 411 E. Florida Ave. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Chopped wedges not kept cold enough

- Food in refrigerator not labeled

- Open container of food in reach-in

- No thermometers being used

- Refrigerators were dirty

- Kitchen, floors need cleaning



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 19 points from El Campanario.



As we mentioned, there were several top performers for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Casa Ortiz Restaurant (503 N. Alleghaney Ave.)

- Permian Basin Hamburger Company (520 N. Grant Ave.)

- Josy’s Grill, Inc. (4555 E. University Blvd. C-1)

- Quizno’s (500 W. 4th St.)

- Wolf Dairy Queen (811 N. Maple Ave.)

- Starbucks (500 W. 4th St.)

- Road Ranger Truck Stop (10490 W. I-20)

- Taqueria Reynosa (2701 N. Grandview Ave.)

- Norma’s Café (111 E. 5th St.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- La Flor de Michoacan (900 S. Garfield St.)

- Hickory Farms (4511 N. Midkiff Rd.)



