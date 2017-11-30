Restaurant Report: One Midland restaurant makes low performer list

Funeral services have been set for trooper Allen who was shot and killed Thursday evening while conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.
The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects.
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
