Midland Police looking for Home Depot robbery suspect

Midland police need your help in finding a Home Depot robbery suspect.

Midland Police are looking for a male suspect who reportedly took a Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hammer Drill Kit, valued at about $397 from Home Depot on Nov. 24 without paying.



We’re told if you have any information on this suspect’s identity, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS regarding case # 171124026.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.