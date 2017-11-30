Midland Police looking for Home Depot robbery suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police looking for Home Depot robbery suspect

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Midland police vehicle
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police need your help in finding a Home Depot robbery suspect.  

Midland Police are looking for a male suspect who reportedly took a Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hammer Drill Kit, valued at about $397 from Home Depot on Nov. 24 without paying.

We’re told if you have any information on this suspect’s identity, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS regarding case # 171124026.

