Bomb threat at Midland County Courthouse a fake

A bomb threat at the Midland County Courthouse turned out to be fake.

We’re told Dispatch said a 9-1-1 call came in at 7:30 a.m. from Al’s Grocery on North Lamesa Road from a pay phone.



The caller said there was a bomb in the Midland County Courthouse and nearby streets like Wall Street and Main Street were shut down.



We’re told local law enforcement and U.S. Marshalls were on the scene and the building was cleared before 8 a.m. We’re told no arrests have been made yet.

