Sexual harassment in the workplace and what to do about it

With the rise in claims against sexual harassment in the workplace, many people are beginning to question what sexual harassment is.

Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Texas Workforce Commission enforces Chapter 21 of the Texas Labor Code, both of which prohibit sexual harassment and discrimination based on sex.

We asked a professional counselor at Crisis Center in Odessa what to do if this happens to you in your workplace.

"To reach out to their superiors, reach out to friends, reach out to anybody that they think that feel like they are being sexually harassed, but also have the conversation with co-workers as well what is appropriate what isn't appropriate and I feel like every workplace should be a safe place to come to work and feel like they are being respected as people," said Lauren Robles, Counselor, Crisis Center Odessa.

Robles also says it's important to believe and support the victims that make the claims of Sexual harassment which could escalate to assault if unwanted touching occurs.

"When women are able to come forward its a really big deal and it's really important that we believe them about what has happened to them and help them and access resources hold their offenders accountable," said Lauren Robles, Counselor, Crisis Center Odessa.

24-HOUR CRISIS INTERVENTION

24/7 hotline is answered by a trained staff member 365 days a year for issues related to domestic violence or sexual assault. Crisis intervention and advocacy are available on a walk-in basis during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 910-B S. Grant. Call the hotline at 1-866-627-4747 for more info.

