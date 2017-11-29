UPDATE: SWAT team called out following 'shots fired' call in Mid - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE: SWAT team called out following 'shots fired' call in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The SWAT team was called out to a Midland neighborhood this evening.

We've confirmed the situation took place near the intersection of Atlanta and Dakota St. around 6 p.m. 

Authorities tell us they were called out in reference to a 'shots fired' call. 

2 suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured in the incident. 

