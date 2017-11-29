Four 6-man Basin playoff teams move on to quarterfinals

In the Basin there are only four teams left in 6-man play. Two teams in 1A Division 1 and the other two in 1A Division 2. In fact, these teams will go head to head in their divisions this Friday looking to keep their season alive.

In Division 1, a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals will take place between the 10-2 Garden City Bearkats and the 12-0 Borden County Coyotes. In their last meeting, the Coyotes won and later went on to win the 2016 State Championship. The Bearkats will look for revenge from last season this Friday at 7:30 pm in Forsan.

In Division 2, the undefeated Balmorhea Bears will take on the 10-2 Sands Mustangs. Last season, the Bears fell short in the State Championship to Richland Spring and hope to finish this season strong. On the other hand, the Mustangs lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and look to keep their momentum going this weekend. These two play Friday at 7 pm in Rankin.

All four teams hope to come out on top and get one step closer to the State Championship.

