TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work taking place Thursday along Holiday Hill Road in Midland

We have a traffic alert for Midland drivers.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, road work will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the intersection of Holiday Hill Road and Loop 250.

We're told the City of Midland and the Texas Department of Transportation will be re-striping the roadway to increase left turn capacity to northbound Holiday Hill from Loop 250.

City officials say the work is expected to be completed by evening rush hour.

Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for a new traffic pattern.

