Veterans receive free consultations at legal clinic in Midland

Former service members attended a Veterans Child Support Modification Clinic at the Junior League of Midland on Wednesday afternoon.

The event invited veterans dealing with either low income, disabilities or homelessness for free consultations on reducing child support payments they can no longer afford.

Each veteran got the chance to sit down with a family attorney, who was also able to discuss the case with a representative from the office of the Attorney General's Heroes Project.

The organizers of the event, Metroplex Veteran Services, tell us they also received help from local organizations, Vet Center and the Military Peer Network.

A representative from Metroplex also said the event did have a smaller turnout then expected, but they plan to hold another clinic in the near future.

Officials say the cases that were heard have already begun to see some progress.

For more information on veteran services, visit https://westtexas.veteranslegalservices.us

