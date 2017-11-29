Burn ban issued for northern Brewster Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Burn ban issued for northern Brewster Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A burn ban is now in effect for northern Brewster County.

The burn ban went into effect today and will last for the next 90 days.

This means that outdoor burning of trash, debris and brush will be prohibited.

