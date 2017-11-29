Seminole Football prepares for regional playoff game

Only 6 Basin teams survived the second round of the playoffs. Seminole is the only 4A school. Their roster has a couple standout athletes but they’ve proved to be a standout team.

Two Seminole seniors will play for division one programs next fall. Reese Moore, an offensive tackle, has committed to the University of Texas. Cade Barnard who plays on both sides of the ball for the Indians is headed to fill a fullback position at Army.

With credit to these star recruits, head coach Kent Jackson calls this team the most unselfish group he’s worked with in 33 years.

“It’s felt like that since the very beginning. We knew it wasn’t just gonna be about one person. It’s gotta be the whole team,” said Moore.

The whole team has accomplished an 11 game winning streak and now the Indians will face Bushland, a team who has won 10 straight.

Even if Saturday's await them, these special seniors are hungry to stretch their time under the Friday night lights.

“It’s not every day that you go out there knowing that it could be your last high school football game. I feel like we’re really ready to go out there and keep going on this run,” said Barnard.

