City of Odessa mayor: 'Personal matters speculated in city attorney's resignation'

We've obtained the complaint that details alleged harassment by a female city of Odessa employee against city attorney Larry Long.



The complaint was filed over the summer. In it, the female co-worker claimed Long sometimes got too close to her and pulled her hair.



The letter also stated that she was treated unfairly by Long when it came to time off requests.



We spoke to Odessa Mayor David Turner and asked if the harassment claims were the reason Long wanted to resign, he said there were many reasons why.



"He's retiring. Some personal matters have weighed on him. We wish him the best," said Turner.



Long's last day with the city is in February.



Mayor Turner tells us an interim city attorney will be named while the search will begin for a permanent one.

We reached out to Long for comment but are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.