Texas League All-Star Game coming to Midland in 2018

The Midland Rockhounds have announced they will be hosting the Texas League All-Star Game during the 2018 season.

The 82nd All-Star Game will be played on June 26, 2018, at Security Bank Ballpark.

The game will also feature a home run derby and a number of special guests.

This is the fifth time the franchise has played host to the All-Star Game.

Individual tickets for the All-Star game will go on sale next Spring.

