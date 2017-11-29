Midland Rockhounds named 2017 Minor League Team of the Year by B - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Rockhounds named 2017 Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Midland Rockhounds) (Source: Midland Rockhounds)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Rockhounds, who won the Texas League Championship for the fourth time in row earlier this year, have been named 2017 Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America.

The organization made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

We're told the designation covers all of Minor League Baseball.

Congratulations to the Rockhounds!

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly