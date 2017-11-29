U.S. Marshals searching for wanted fugitive

The U.S. Marshals and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help locating a fugitive.

Authorities are searching for Jacob Henry White, 28.

We're told White is wanted for escape.

White is described as 5'6" tall and 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where White is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

