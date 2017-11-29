Authorities searching for perfume thief

Midland Crime Stoppers need your help locating a perfume thief.

Back on Nov. 22, 2017, a woman took 3 bottles of Michael Kors perfume, valued together at $254, from JC Penney without paying.

She was last seen leaving in a white Dodge Ram.

If you know who this woman is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171122033.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.