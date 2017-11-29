2 arrested in connection with Tuesday night shooting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 arrested in connection with Tuesday night shooting

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has made two arrests in connection with a Tuesday night shooting. 

Tommy Prttigrew III, 19, and Damon Alford, 24, are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Police were called out to the Dixie Square Apartments in reference to a subject with a gun just before 10:30 pm. 

There they found the suspects of the shooting had fled the scene but were later arrested. 

No injuries were reported. 

