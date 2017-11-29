2 arrested in connection with Tuesday night shooting

The Odessa Police Department has made two arrests in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.

Tommy Prttigrew III, 19, and Damon Alford, 24, are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called out to the Dixie Square Apartments in reference to a subject with a gun just before 10:30 pm.

There they found the suspects of the shooting had fled the scene but were later arrested.

No injuries were reported.

