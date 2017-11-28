Odessa City Attorney Larry Long submits letter of resignation

We've learned that Odessa City Attorney Larry Long has submitted his letter of resignation.

The letter was submitted during the Odessa City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

The resignation will be effective in Feb. 2018.

It's unclear as to why he submitted his letter of resignation.

However, back in 2007, Long was suspended for 30 days after city officials revealed that his suspension had to do with harassment on the job. He also had to complete 10 hours of sensitivity training.

