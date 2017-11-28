Lee Rebel Football Team continues their run in the playoffs

Saturday marked Midland Lee's 75th playoff game in program history and their first area round appearance since 2013. After their nerve racking and exciting 42-38 victory over the Arlington Lamar Vikings, the Rebels lived to see another week of football earning a spot in the regional round while also earning the title of the 6A Div. I Region I Area Champions.

"Let me tell you something, you guys are 16 left in the 6A Div. I bracket, which is the top bracket in the state of Texas which makes it the top in the world that we play better football than anybody in the nation in Texas," said Lee Rebel Football Head Coach, Clint Hartman said while addressing the team.

"This is the pinnacle of our job and these emotions don't come around that much. We're playing good football this time of year and our job is to try and survive and advance this week. There's too many things to tell you how proud I am of them. I'm proud of the way the seniors took on last year to this year because that started last year around this time. I'm proud of the way our young guys are playing. I'm extremely happy and blessed to be coaching these guys and we're extremely happy to be going and practicing today," said Hartman.

The Rebels will take on the Trinity Trojans on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Abilene.

