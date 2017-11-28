Odessa police identify 2 suspects arrested for stealing packages from porches

Lars Searle Jr. and Ashlea Kinman are both charged with theft after Monday's crime spree.

Police say on Monday they drove around in a U-haul rented by Searle Jr. and stole more than 20 packages.

The suspect's charges are filed as misdemeanors for now, but officers say the charges could be raised to felonies if the value of the stolen goods is determined to be more than $2,500.

Officials say officers have returned most of the stolen packages to their rightful owners, but not all of them due to some missing information.

Police are also anyone that believes they were a victim or anyone who has information on this investigation to contact the police department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

The Odessa Police Department also recommends having your packages delivered to an alternative location if you know won't be home when it's dropped off.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.