Fourth arrest made in connection with Odessa home invasion

UPDATE: Odessa police tell us Jeris Arredondo was also arrested in connection with the home invasion.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that occurred last week in Odessa.

Caitlin Uvalle, 18, Alexis Hermosillo, 21, and Santos Uvalle, 22, have all been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Back on Nov. 21, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 3700 block of N. Jackson in reference to a subject with a gun.

Police learned that three unknown male subjects entered a victim's home without consent and displayed a firearm.

Authorities said further investigation revealed that the suspects were looking for the victim's son.

According to the report, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Dart and there were no reports of injuries.

We're told through the course of the investigation, two of the suspects were identified as Hermosillo and Santos Uvalle. Police later learned that Caitlin Uvalle was also involved in the incident.

Authorities are still searching for the third male suspect, wearing a white shirt in the surveillance video below. If you know who this man is, contact W. Waychoff at (432) 335-3233 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-33271.

