Fourth arrest made in connection with Odessa home invasion

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
An Ector County deputy has been hospitalized after crashing during a pursuit.
The area of Wall Street and main remains closed after a bomb threat call was made earlier this morning.
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.
