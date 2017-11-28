3 arrests made in connection with Odessa home invasion, search continues for another suspect

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.
U.T.P.B.'s College of Education is working on ways to help improve the learning experience by using their ideas at the college level and implementing them locally.
The beginning of the Midland Christian Mustang's 2017 season can be described with one word, revenge.
We've learned that Odessa City Attorney Larry Long has submitted his letter of resignation. The letter was submitted during the Odessa City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Saturday marked Midland Lee's 75th playoff game in program history and their first area round appearance since 2013. After their nerve racking and exciting 42-38 victory over the Arlington Lamar Vikings, the Rebels lived to see another week of football earning a spot in the regional round while also earning the title of the 6A Div. I Region I Area Champions.
