Vehicle crashes into utility pole in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck that crashed into a utility pole.

Details about the crash are limited at this time but the accident occurred near the intersection of Dixie Blvd. and Seminole St.

Our crew on the scene is reporting the driver of the truck is walking around.

ONCOR is on scene working to repair the damage.

