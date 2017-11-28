Victim identified in deadly Odessa crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Victim identified in deadly Odessa crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The victim of a deadly crash in Odessa has been identified by DPS. 

Lionel G. Porras, 24, of Odessa was traveling on Knox Ave. when his car rolled over and off the road on Monday afternoon. 

We're told she wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead on scene. 

