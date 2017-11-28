Donating on this Giving Tuesday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Donating on this Giving Tuesday

By Phoenix O'Connor, MMJ Reporter
Connect
The Crisis Center Odessa. (Source:KWES.) The Crisis Center Odessa. (Source:KWES.)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Maybe you haven't crossed everything off your holiday shopping list, but today is a day to put that aside and think about giving back to the community.  

There are many non-profits and charitable organizations to choose from in the Permian Basin.  

The Crisis Center Odessa is just one of the many to give back to. The center offers services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.  

Services range from legal aid to counseling, clothing, and shelter. 

"Those funds go a long way. We have a shelter campaign going on right now to build a new shelter for those victims, so they can have a healing environment to be within," said Christopher Elliot with the Crises Center Odessa.  

When making a donation to charity, tax experts say to make sure you keep a record of it.  

Donations more than $250 are eligible for a tax deduction. Make sure the non-profit or charity is approved by the IRS to avoid scams. 

"Your 501 C (3) Charitable organizations that are approved by the IRS. It is a non-profit organization. To me those are the main ones you want to donate," said Bruce Gilmore, CPA.  

To learn more about how to donate, click here

The Crisis Center Odessa is located at 910 S Grant and Ave B, you can reach them at (432) 333-2527. If you feel you have been a victim and need to talk to someone you can reach their hotline any time by calling (866) 627-4747.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Top Dems pull out of Trump meeting after his Twitter attack

    Top Dems pull out of Trump meeting after his Twitter attack

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-11-28 08:25:28 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 3:00 PM EST2017-11-28 20:00:51 GMT

    Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.

    Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.

  • Victim identified in deadly Odessa crash

    Victim identified in deadly Odessa crash

    (Sourse: KWES)(Sourse: KWES)
    The victim of a deadly crash in Odessa has been identified by DPS.  Lionel G. Porras, 24, of Odessa was traveling on Knox Ave. when his car rolled over and off the road on Monday afternoon.  We're told she wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead on scene.  Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 
    The victim of a deadly crash in Odessa has been identified by DPS.  Lionel G. Porras, 24, of Odessa was traveling on Knox Ave. when his car rolled over and off the road on Monday afternoon.  We're told she wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead on scene.  Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • Bank robbery suspect arrested

    Bank robbery suspect arrested

    (Source: Midland Police Department / Twitter)(Source: Midland Police Department / Twitter)

    Midland police has arrested a man suspected of robbing a Community National Bank back on Nov. 17.  After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, Thomas John Lloyd, 48, was arrested and charged with robbery.  Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    Midland police has arrested a man suspected of robbing a Community National Bank back on Nov. 17.  After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, Thomas John Lloyd, 48, was arrested and charged with robbery.  Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly