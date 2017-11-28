Donating on this Giving Tuesday

Maybe you haven't crossed everything off your holiday shopping list, but today is a day to put that aside and think about giving back to the community.

There are many non-profits and charitable organizations to choose from in the Permian Basin.

The Crisis Center Odessa is just one of the many to give back to. The center offers services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Services range from legal aid to counseling, clothing, and shelter.

"Those funds go a long way. We have a shelter campaign going on right now to build a new shelter for those victims, so they can have a healing environment to be within," said Christopher Elliot with the Crises Center Odessa.

When making a donation to charity, tax experts say to make sure you keep a record of it.

Donations more than $250 are eligible for a tax deduction. Make sure the non-profit or charity is approved by the IRS to avoid scams.

"Your 501 C (3) Charitable organizations that are approved by the IRS. It is a non-profit organization. To me those are the main ones you want to donate," said Bruce Gilmore, CPA.

The Crisis Center Odessa is located at 910 S Grant and Ave B, you can reach them at (432) 333-2527. If you feel you have been a victim and need to talk to someone you can reach their hotline any time by calling (866) 627-4747.

