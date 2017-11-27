Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The Salvation Army in Midland wants more people to ring bells for the holiday season.

They're hoping to surpass last year's donation total of $137,000, which helped provide Christmas gifts for more than 1,200 under-privileged kids.

Their goal for this year is $145,000.

One of this year's volunteers, Lyndsey Childs, says she enjoys the service.

"It brings out the holiday spirit, it's fun," says Childs.

If your in a cash crunch yourself, keep in mind, you can apply for a paid bell ringer position.

For more information visit http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/midland/

