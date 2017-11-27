5 victims identified following Sunday night crash near Andrews

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.
Midland police has arrested a man suspected of robbing a Community National Bank back on Nov. 17. After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, Thomas John Lloyd, 48, was arrested and charged with robbery. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Five people are dead following a horrific accident in Andrews County on Sunday night. We're told the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 128.
Maybe everything is not off your holiday shopping list, but today to put that aside and think about giving back to the community. There are many non-profits and charitable organizations to choose from here in the Permian Basin
