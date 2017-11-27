5 victims identified following Sunday night crash near Andrews

Photo from the scene. (Source: Andrews County News/Facebook)

Five people are dead following a horrific accident in Andrews County on Sunday night.

We're told the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 128.

DPS Troopers said the accident involved a Ford Mustang, a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

We're told that four people died on the scene and another person died at the hospital on Sunday.

Juan C. Ramirez, 51m of Yuma, Az, Silverio Gonzalez, 51, of Pecos, Maria D. Cepeda-Orona, 42, of Pecos, and Allison Gonzalez, 7, of Pecos died on scene.

Agustin S. Lujan, 27, of Odessa died at the hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be sending out additional information on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.