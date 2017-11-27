5 dead following Sunday night crash near Andrews

Photo from the scene. (Source: Andrews County News/Facebook)

Five people are dead following a horrific accident in Andrews County on Sunday night.

We're told the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 128.

DPS Troopers said the accident involved a Ford Mustang, a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

We're told that 3 people died on the scene and another person died at the hospital on Sunday.

Another person died on Monday at the hospital.

Details as to what caused the crash are unknown at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be sending out additional information on Tuesday morning.

