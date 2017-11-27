New Big Spring I.S.D. Superintendent selected

A new interim superintendent has been selected for the Big Spring Independent School District.

On Monday, Big Spring School Trustees selected Johnny Tubb, who was recently the interim superintendent at Dawson School District in Welch, Texas.

The selection was made after Superintendent Chris Wigington said he was taking a new job at Bushland I.S.D.

Tubb served at the interim superintendent at Coahoma ISD in 2014. He also served most of his career at Grady I.S.D. where he served at superintendent for 17 years.

The search for a new superintendent is ongoing.

