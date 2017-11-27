Consider This... Choose Local

The Permian Basin is a special place. While everyone talks about what is under the ground, I believe it's who walks on it that makes it a wonderful place to live. The people we support when we do business locally are our friends and neighbors. They are generous in their support of local charities, schools and other worthwhile projects.

With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas just around the corner, shopping and giving are top of mind.

Consider This, plan this year to shop local and to give local.

Shopping local supports our area's workforce and keeps money in this community. But it's just as important to give locally. This is a season where we look to help others who are less fortunate. Plan to give back right here in our community.

Shopping and giving locally celebrates the culture of goodwill and generosity that makes Permian Basin great.

