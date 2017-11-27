UPDATE: Woman killed in Odessa crash identified

UPDATE: We have confirmed that a woman has died in the crash that occurred this afternoon.

We're told the victim has been identified as Rosario Estrella, 74, of Odessa.

Police said an investigation revealed that a red Ford van, being operated by Carlos Zeijas, 21 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound on 2nd Street attempting to turn northbound on Vine. A tan Ford Expedition, being operated by Joanna Thompson, 47 years of age, was traveling westbound on 2nd Street. The passenger of the Expedition was identified as Sonny Thompson, 17 years of age.



A green Kia Soul, being operated by Rosario Estrella, 74 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling southbound on Vine.

An Investigation revealed that the Kia Soul failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Expedition. The impact then caused the Kia Soul to strike the Ford van.

Estrella was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin have been notified.

Both occupants of the Expedition were taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

------------------------

Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Odessa.

Details are very limited at this time but we're told the crash is located at 2nd St. and Vine Ave.

No other details have been released.

We are working to get further information.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.