Midland Lee wins 6A Division I Area Game

Midland Lee defeated Arlington Lamar on Saturday to win a 6A Division I Area title in front of a home crowd at Grande Communications Stadium.

Lamar led early in the game, but Lee took control in the second half and won in a thrilling fashion with a final score of 42-38.

“Those emotions you know there there really you don't get them all the time. When you get married and have kids you get those emotions but those emotions and our job they don't come around that much so I'm going to enjoy it. I'm going to enjoy it for at least 24 hours I promise you,” said Coach Hartman, after the big win.

“It's just amazing our whole team played great. I can't describe it it's amazing,” said Colby Standard, Midland Lee Quarterback.

Midland Lee will play Euless Trinity on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.