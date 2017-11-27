Local gun shops hoping for profitable holiday season following historic Black Friday

Background checks for a gun on Black Friday were through the roof and local shops hope to continue to ride the wave this holiday season.



"People are getting more, and more enthused with firearms," said Justin Smith, SK Arms manager.



The FBI reported a record 203,000 background checks for guns on Black Friday. A few of those probably came from SK Arms in Midland.



"We just had a lot of people coming in and leading up to, it was really busy for us," said Smith.



Following Friday's sales, the store still had foot traffic on Monday. A trend they plan to continue to see as the holiday season is underway.



"People always want that new shiny toy they've had their eyes on all year. People are getting their Christmas bonuses so they're finally able to come in and get those kind of deals," said Smith.



Gun owner's rights continue to dominate Capitol Hill, Smith wants his employees to have open dialogues with their customers.



"We want them to feel like they can ask us any question that they want. If they're uncertain, like our personal experiences with certain firearms, then we just kind of help them get a better understanding of everything we sell," said Smith.



Gun sales on Black Friday were through the roof compared to last year. Smith and others expect to see more of it up until Christmas.



"I remember growing up as a kid and getting a shotgun from my dad. It's a great, great feeling," said Smith.



Smith tells us shoppers on Black Friday ranged from first-time buyers to experienced gun owners.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.