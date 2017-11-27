Local gun shops hoping for profitable holiday season following historic Black Friday

We have confirmed that a woman has died in the crash that occurred this afternoon. However, authorities have not yet released the name of the victim as next of kin are in the process of being notified.
We have confirmed that a woman has died in the crash that occurred this afternoon. However, authorities have not yet released the name of the victim as next of kin are in the process of being notified.
A man and woman are charged with theft after they were caught with more than 20 stolen packages in a U-Haul. Police say they stole them from the front steps of homes in Odessa.
A man and woman are charged with theft after they were caught with more than 20 stolen packages in a U-Haul. Police say they stole them from the front steps of homes in Odessa.
The Salvation Army in Midland wants more people to ring bells for the holiday season.
The Salvation Army in Midland wants more people to ring bells for the holiday season.
Five people are dead following a horrific accident in Andrews County on Sunday night. We're told the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 128.
Five people are dead following a horrific accident in Andrews County on Sunday night. We're told the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 115 and State Highway 128.
The FBI reported a historic 203,000 background checks for guns on Black Friday. Local shops hope to ride that continued wave of success throughout the holiday shopping season.
The FBI reported a historic 203,000 background checks for guns on Black Friday. Local shops hope to ride that continued wave of success throughout the holiday shopping season.