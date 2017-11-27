Earthquake reported in Reeves Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A small earthquake was reported in Reeves County early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 1:45 a.m.

We're told the earthquake was located just over 3 miles east of Verhalen or 78 miles southwest of West Odessa.

No word from authorities if there were any injuries or damage.

