Earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

A small earthquake was reported in Reeves County early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 1:45 a.m.

We're told the earthquake was located just over 3 miles east of Verhalen or 78 miles southwest of West Odessa.

No word from authorities if there were any injuries or damage.

