Two arrested after stealing packages from Odessa porches

A man and woman are charged with theft after they were caught with more than 20 stolen packages in a U-Haul.

Police say they stole them from the front steps of homes in Odessa.

The pair were arrested Monday evening at the Chevron gas station off of Billy Hext Road.

At least one of the burglaries were caught on surveillance camera.

Police say they expect more serious charges to be filed once the value of the more than 20 stolen packages is determined.

Police say the stolen packages will be returned to their rightful owners after their investigation.



