Permian basketball starts off undefeated

The Permian boys basketball team has started off strong this season holding an undefeated 3-0 record so far. The Panthers have 5 varsity returners from last year and a few players coming off the football field and onto the court this week. Coach Tim Thomas and senior Elijah White know the potential of this team and their drive to keep the Mojo going that the football team started.

“We’re injecting some kids from our football team who had a great season this year. A tremendous season, so hopefully we can piggy back off their success as well,” said Thomas. .

As the Panther’s head into a full schedule of games the next few months, the team has more to improve on.

“Defense. We’re going to improve our execution and we want to improve our communication,” said Thomas.

“We could do way better. We can do much better like he said, lack of communication. We have to communicate more and really just focus on defense. Just step it up on defense because we start out kind of slow,” said White.

“That said, we have to bring it all together and everyone will be on the same page. We have to get more reps together,” said Thomas.

This is Thomas’ third season at Permian and feels his team is at a good spot for the beginning of the year.

“I feel like this team has the potential to be as good as any team I’ve coached. My philosophy is that any team can beat any team on any given night and so we always to prepare. I told the guys that luck is when preparation meets opportunity. I’m excited about the team. We’ve got a lot of good things going with the program. I think they’re an exciting group to watch and they really play hard, they play team basketball and they really enjoy the game,” said Thomas.

The Panthers have a big opportunity Tuesday night to stay undefeated as they travel to New Mexico to take on Hobbs High School.

